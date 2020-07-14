Naya Rivera Remembered By Her Family as Their ''Sassy Angel'' in Touching Tribute

Naya Rivera's family is touched by the worldwide response to her tragic death.

In what marked their first public statement, the actress is remembered by her loved ones for her "magnetic spirit" witnessed both in front of and behind the camera.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," the statement, released by Rivera's manager to Deadline, read. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

On Monday, July 14, Rivera's body was recovered from the Southern California lake she went missing from five days prior while boating with her 4-year-old on. Just hours ago, the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined she died in an accidental drowning.

Rivera's family also expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement personnel who worked to bring her home.