12 Affordable Pairs of Soft Shorts That Don't Pinch or Ride Up—Promise

By the time summer rolls around, we're already dreading the jean shorts that pinch, ride up or otherwise make us feel like stuffed sausages. And this year we're finally saying no more! We're shopping for soft shorts that by no means look sloppy, but are simply more comfortable.
Check out this year's best soft shorts below from Princess Polly, Madewell and more, all at a reasonable price point.
Wild Dreams Short
We love the feminine ruffles on these beige high-waisted shorts. They're made of a waffle material and have an elasticated waistband.
Aerie Move Lasercut High Waisted Bike Short in Light Pink
Bike shorts are totally on trend and these have a feminine touch with their laser-cut pockets. This dresses them up from being standard work-out pants.
Z Avenue Taupe Pocket French Terry Shorts
These French terry shorts in a classy taupe are available in both standard and plus sizes. They have pockets and a tie at the waist.
Wheatly Shorts Khaki
These linen shorts are super breathable for summer and have a comfy high-waisted fit. We love their khaki green hue.
Road Trippin Short
Ditch the jean shorts and pop on these elastic waist bottoms with a scalloped hem. They're mid-rise and have a casual worn wash.
Aerie Denim Boyfriend Short
If short shorts aren't your thing, opt for these boyfriend shorts available in three colors. They have a beachy rope tie at their elasticated waist and are made of a distressed denim.
Gold Coast Short
These high-rise French terry shorts come in a stunning green hue, but can also be purchased in two other colors. Their elastic waistband makes them super comfy.
Shipwreck Paper Bag Denim Shorts White
These cotton paper-bag shorts are so chic that nobody will notice how comfortable they actually are. Buy them in a summer white.
Champion Cloud Dye Womens Gym Shorts
Tie dye is a huge trend this year and these shorts embrace it perfectly. They're made of a soft cotton and have an elastic waist.
LA Hearts Smocked Pull-On Shorts
These high-rise shorts come in a serene green. They have handy pockets and a drawstring waist.
Dylan Short Beige
These high-waisted cotton shorts go perfectly with a crop top. They have a comfortable elasticized waist.
Pull-On Shorts
These bestselling shorts from Madewell come in three colors and have pockets. You can pull them right on.
