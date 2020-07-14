Bread Is Here to Address All Your Curly Girl Hair Needs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Curly girls, rejoice! Bread, a new clean haircare brand, has just launched at Sephora to address the needs of textured hair!
Created by Maeva Heim, a Black woman rocking 4c hair, Bread has set out to disrupt the multiethnic haircare category by reimagining the complex and time-consuming textured hair routine. How? By simplifying the process with a select handful of products to feature the most important parts: hair wash, hair mask and hair oil. Everything is vegan and cruelty-free, with functional, clean formulas offering nourishing ingredients like Australian native oils and extracts designed to help detangle, hydrate and moisturize curls and texture.
So celebrate your natural texture by shopping Bread's offerings below!
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner
This creamy hair mask was formulated to combat dryness, frizz and hair damage ranging from split ends to breakage. It's made with moisturizing superfruits like Australian Kakadu Plum, which keeps your hair soft and supple by supporting collagen and elastin levels, and includes Starflower Oil to strengthen the hair follicle. The result? Repaired, defined, and moisturized curls.
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
Make your curls soft, smooth and glossy with this non-greasy oil. It coats your hair in in lightweight, fatty-acids courtesy of ingredients such as Safflower Oil, along with Kakadu Plum Oil, which offers vitamin C for scalp health, and Capryl Capric Triglycerides, to give your hair delicate, lightweight shine and silkiness. Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging.
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
Ditch the bubbles for this gentle, semi-sudsing elixir that washes away build up without stripping and drying your hair. Natural oils like Argan Oil to moisturize and soften, and Lemon Tree Oil to soothe your scalp, combine with Aloe Vera Juice to hydrate and balance. And the best part? The brand says it smells like a fruit cereal milkshake.
Bread Beauty Supply Wash-Day Essentials Kit for Curly & Textured Hair
Get all your wash day essentials in one helpful kit, with shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil to nourish your tresses when you're done. It also comes with a Bread Puff: a stretchy elastic scrunchie made from 100% satin.
