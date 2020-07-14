BREAKING

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston
Exclusive

Snapped Sneak Peek: Relive the Chilling 911 Call of Betty Broderick's Double Murder

The former police officer who was first on the scene describes arriving to find the bodies of Dan and Linda Broderick on Nov. 5, 1989
By Brett Malec 14 Jul, 2020 3:00 PMTags
DeathExclusivesMurderTrue Crime
Betty Broderick, Jack EarleySan Diego Union-Tribune/AP

Nov. 5, 1989 was the day Betty Broderick snapped.

E! News has an exclusive preview from Oxygen's Snapped: Betty Broderick, which details the chilling real-life 911 call that came in after Betty shot and killed her ex-husband Dan Broderick in San Diego following a tumultuous divorce.

"A frantic call comes in from Brad Wright. He says, 'Oh my god, something terrible has happened," author Loretta Schwartz-Nobel recalls in the clip.

"We were responding to the call on a house on Cyprus Way," former San Diego police officer Dominic Valaile, who was first to arrive at the scene of the crime, recounts.

photos
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Actors Vs. the Real Life People They Play

"The caller, Brad Wright, tells the dispatcher the home in question belongs to prominent attorney Dan Broderick and his new wife Linda, and the couple needs help fast," the narrator explains of the double homicide.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 as Her Body Is Recovered

2

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith With New Photos

3

MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

"I speak to the gentleman out front and he tells me he's been inside and he's found what he believe is two dead bodies up in the master bedroom and they've both been shot," Valaile adds. "I checked for signs of life and they were both deceased."

For more insight into what drove the San Diego socialite to kill her ex-husband and his new wife, watch Snapped Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 as Her Body Is Recovered

2

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith With New Photos

3

MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

4
Update!

Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

5

Remembering Naya Rivera: See the Glee Star's Life in Pictures