Snapped Sneak Peek: Relive the Chilling 911 Call of Betty Broderick's Double Murder

Nov. 5, 1989 was the day Betty Broderick snapped.
E! News has an exclusive preview from Oxygen's Snapped: Betty Broderick, which details the chilling real-life 911 call that came in after Betty shot and killed her ex-husband Dan Broderick in San Diego following a tumultuous divorce.
"A frantic call comes in from Brad Wright. He says, 'Oh my god, something terrible has happened," author Loretta Schwartz-Nobel recalls in the clip.
"We were responding to the call on a house on Cyprus Way," former San Diego police officer Dominic Valaile, who was first to arrive at the scene of the crime, recounts.
"The caller, Brad Wright, tells the dispatcher the home in question belongs to prominent attorney Dan Broderick and his new wife Linda, and the couple needs help fast," the narrator explains of the double homicide.
"I speak to the gentleman out front and he tells me he's been inside and he's found what he believe is two dead bodies up in the master bedroom and they've both been shot," Valaile adds. "I checked for signs of life and they were both deceased."
