John Travolta, Kelly Preston Help Pal Propose at 2014 Cannes Film Festival—See the Pic!

The pair should be able to help their newly engaged pals navigate any rough waters they might encounter once they say their "I do's." While the spouses have experienced a lot of happiness in their years together, they've also been through darker times—in particular, the tragic 2009 death of their 16-year-old son Jett.

Per the BBC, Travolta said his teenage son's death was "the worst thing that's ever happened to me," admitting, "The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it...Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better."

But he and Preston did their very best to stay strong for the sake of their daughter Ella Bleu, now 14, and in 2010, the couple welcomed son Benjamin.

"Having another child after this experience—we had to think about it, especially this late in life," Preston revealed on The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet. "I always wanted to have more kids...I'm not afraid to love and to love deeply. My kids help me with that. They open up your heart so much."