Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Glee Stars React

Friends of Naya Rivera are expressing their condolences after authorities discovered the remains of the Glee star.

Earlier today, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed they had discovered a body, which they are "confident" is that of Rivera's, floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.

The 33-year-old went missing on July 8 while swimming in Lake Piru, a reservoir in Ventura, Calif. She was joined by her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey, who was found sleeping in the pontoon they rented for the afternoon.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the toddler stated that he and his mother went swimming in the water, but he was the only one to get back into the boat. Sheriff Deputy Chris Dyer also confirmed that there were "no signs of foul play" and "no signs of anything that went wrong besides a tragic accident."

As soon as the news was confirmed by authorities, tributes began to pour in for the Glee star.