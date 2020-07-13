Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Glee Stars React

Friends of Naya Rivera are expressing their condolences after authorities discovered the remains of the Glee star.
Earlier today, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed they had discovered a body, which they are "confident" is that of Rivera's, floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.
The 33-year-old went missing on July 8 while swimming in Lake Piru, a reservoir in Ventura, Calif. She was joined by her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey, who was found sleeping in the pontoon they rented for the afternoon.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the toddler stated that he and his mother went swimming in the water, but he was the only one to get back into the boat. Sheriff Deputy Chris Dyer also confirmed that there were "no signs of foul play" and "no signs of anything that went wrong besides a tragic accident."
As soon as the news was confirmed by authorities, tributes began to pour in for the Glee star.
Take a look at just some of the familiar faces in Hollywood who are honoring Rivera after her passing.
Chris Colfer: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."
Jane Lynch: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."
Danielle Fishel Karp: "My heart hurts for this beautiful boy and Ms. Rivera's entire family. Seeing her sing this song I sing to my own son really hit me in the gut."
Nick Bolton: "Naya and I were acquaintances at best, but I am heartbroken. My favorite memory will always be dancing with her at @HeatherMorrisTV's wedding while she was pregnant with Josey. She was so happy. I know he was her world. Please pray for her family and friends. #RIPNayaRivera."
Aly & AJ: "Praying for Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston & Benjamin Keough's families right now. Please take a moment to think of them today."
Josh Sussman: "Naya, you will be missed so much."
Tamera Mowry-Housley: "Can't believe I'm writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I'll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I'm so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will. Another angel has gained her wings. My heart goes out to the Rivera family."
Josh Gad: "Sick to my stomach. RIP #nayarivera."
Becky G: "Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten."
Janel Parrish: "Rest In Peace and power, Naya."