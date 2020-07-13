NBA Star Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Russell Westbrook has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 31-year-old basketball player confirmed the news on Monday.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," the Houston Rockets star wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well-wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #WhyNot."

Several celebrities, including Kevin Hart and John Legend, sent support to the athlete. The EGOT winner, for instance, posted a series of prayer hand emojis in the comments section.

The 2019-2020 NBA season is scheduled to resume Thursday, July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was originally suspended in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, not all players will be back on the court. Fellow Houston Rockets player Thabo Sefolosha, for instance, has decided not to take part in the season restart in Florida.

"After a round trip to Houston, I decided not to play," Sefolosha told Radio Télévision Suisse. "I do it mainly for my family."