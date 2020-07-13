Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures

Preston, née Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1962. Over the course of her career, she starred in a number of films, including Mischief, Twins, Jerry Maguire, What a Girl Wants and more. She also appeared in several TV shows, including For Love and Honor.
Preston married Travolta in 1991, and they acted alongside each other in a number of films over the years, including The Experts, Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs and Gotti. In addition to Travolta, Preston is survived by children Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. Son Jett died at the age of 16 in 2009.
Ella paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram.
"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."
Many celebrities did, as well.
"@therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength," Rita Wilson, who also appeared in Old Dogs, wrote on social media. "She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband, @johntravolta She was a blast to work with, made everything more fun. She always supported others. Please keep Kelly, John, Jett, Ella and Ben in your prayers. She will be so missed."
"I was blessed to do a film with you," Toby Keith, who appeared in Broken Bridges with Preston in 2006, said in a statement. "You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family."
