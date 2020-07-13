Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock Score 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo have landed the cover of 2020's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The iconic cover with the three models was unveiled on Monday morning, July 12. This is the first SI Swimsuit cover for Bock, Sanders and Culpo, all three of whom were photographed in Bali by Yu Tsai.
"When we wrapped our final shoot on March 5, we had no idea of the magnitude of the unprecedented times that lay ahead," MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said Monday. "Like many brands we have paused, listened and will continue to evolve and learn. Now more than ever it's extremely important to feel a part of a community, to rally behind each other and to support those around you who are trying to create impactful change."
"These three women that make up the 2020 cover are inherently unique in many ways, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for," Day continued.
"Jasmine has single-handedly built an amazing career for herself with sheer determination and focus, and is now using her well-established social media platforms to advocate for social justice," Day shared. "Olivia is a multi-faceted businesswoman who most recently created MoreThanAMask, a line of fashion masks created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Feeding America. This year marks Kate's eighth appearance in the issue. Beyond her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business-savvy collaborator for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand. These women are limitless, unstoppable and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise."
Along with the group cover, Culpo, Sanders and Bock also have their own individual covers. The 2020 SI Swimsuit edition also features Anita Marshall, Anne DePaula, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Caroline Marks, Courtney Conlogue, Danielle Herrington, Emily DiDonato, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Hunter McGrady, Hyunjoo Hwang, Josephine Skriver, Kelsey Merritt, Kim Riekenberg, Lorena Duran, Malia Manuel, Marquita Pring, Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Brower, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Valentina Sampaio and Vita Sidorkina, along with the six Swim Search finalists: Brielle Anyea, Christie Valdiserri, Clarissa Bowers, Jamea Byrd, Kathy Jacobs and Tanaye White.
Just days go, it was announced that Valentina Sampaio is set to be featured in the SI Swimsuit edition, making her the first transgender model to appear in the company's famous issue.
"The moment my agent, Christiana Tran, from The Lions Talent Management told me I was blown away by excitement and shock that SI Swim was really going to happen. It was always a dream of mine that was finally coming to fruition," Sampaio told E! News. "The first thought that came to my mind was this is not only an achievement for me as an individual but for the whole Trans community. WE did this! WE are making a change in the world and I am so honored that SI thought of me to be in the upcoming SI Swim Issue."
The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is on sale July 21.