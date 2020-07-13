Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock Score 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo have landed the cover of 2020's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The iconic cover with the three models was unveiled on Monday morning, July 12. This is the first SI Swimsuit cover for Bock, Sanders and Culpo, all three of whom were photographed in Bali by Yu Tsai.

"When we wrapped our final shoot on March 5, we had no idea of the magnitude of the unprecedented times that lay ahead," MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said Monday. "Like many brands we have paused, listened and will continue to evolve and learn. Now more than ever it's extremely important to feel a part of a community, to rally behind each other and to support those around you who are trying to create impactful change."

"These three women that make up the 2020 cover are inherently unique in many ways, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for," Day continued.