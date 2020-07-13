Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

YouTube Stars Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda Break Up After 6 Years Together

YouTube stars Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have split up after six years together. See what the duo had to say about their breakup.
By Jess Cohen 13 Jul, 2020 12:20 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesYouTubeCelebrities
Joey Graceffa, Daniel PredaPhillip Faraone for Getty Images

Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have called it quits after six years of dating.

The YouTube stars announced their split in an emotional 14-minute video over the weekend entitled, "we broke up." In their message to fans, Joey and Daniel explained that they ended their relationship three months ago but have continued to live together after their breakup.

"It was like the worst...not the worst timing but it was like, obviously not ideal timing," Joey, 29, said as he teared up.

"This has been really, really hard and a very uncomfortable decision," Daniel, 27, said as he put his arm around Joey.

Joey went on to tell viewers, "It definitely hasn't been an easy decision for me, it's obviously easier to stay. We're doing what's best for us and we both know that this is what needs to be done, what we both need to do to be happy, because I don't think either of us has been happy for a while."

photos
2020 Celebrity Breakups

Daniel also shared of the breakup, "We don't want you guys to think that just because of what's happening in the world broke us up. This has been coming for a bit."

Joey explained that, with the time given to them, they've been able to address "what's been kind of building up over the past couple of years."

It was just last July that the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary together.

"Time flies when you're in love!" Joey wrote alongside a series of photos with Daniel. "Can't believe it's been 5 years since I met this beautiful man. Sometimes being picky has its perks."

Related: Jordana Brewster Joins List of Celeb Breakups During Quarantine

"Even though we are complete opposites in so many ways... we still fit together perfectly," Joey continued. "Happy 5 year anniversary @misterpreda Love you to the moon and back mister."

Watch the YouTube video above to see Joey and Daniel address their breakup.

