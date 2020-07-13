All the Details on the Engagement Ring Brooklyn Beckham Gave Nicola Peltz

Instagram

"This timeless style is a favorite among celebrities," she continued. "Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence all wear emerald cut engagement rings. Brooklyn's mom Victoria also loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection [from David] as well."

Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, also estimated the ring could "range anywhere starting [at] $150,000." Olivia guessed the emerald cut diamond could be "anywhere from 5-7 carats" and called the cut "timeless and elegant."

Brooklyn and Nicola made their relationship Instagram official in January. Before dating the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, the celeb dated Hana Cross. However, they called it quits in 2019. He also previously dated Chloë Grace Moretz. They split in 2018.

As for Nicola, she previously dated Anwar Hadid. However, they broke up in 2018.