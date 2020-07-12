Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

The world of entertainment has lost a rising star.

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough's son, Benjamin Keough, has died of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, Calif. He was only 27 years old.

Law enforcement sources told the publication Benjamin appeared to have passed away due to "a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Sunday.

Of the heartbreaking news, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

At this time, Lisa Marie's rep didn't comment on the details surrounding Benjamin's death. Additionally, it's not confirmed what caused his death.

The 27-year-old was born into a famous family, and has seemingly followed in their footsteps. Like his grandfather, Elvis Presley, and dad Danny, Benjamin was pursuing a career in music and entertainment—according to TMZ.