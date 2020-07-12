Rapper Lil Marlo Shot and Killed on Atlanta Highway

The world of music has lost a star.

News broke on Sunday that rapper Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed on an Atlanta highway. He was only 30 years old.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that they have the body of Johnson. However, they explained they could not comment on the rapper's "cause of death, manner of death."

Additionally, E! News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment. While the local authorities didn't release the identity of the victim, they verified to us that there was a fatal shooting on highway 285 on Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m.

"Officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle," the Atlanta Police Department told E! News.