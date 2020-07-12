Keke Palmer Has the Classiest Response After August Alsina Slams Her On Twitter

August Alsina had a few things to get off his chest on Friday night.

The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts, including some he specifically had about Keke Palmer. The two ended up addressing romance rumors that swirled online, with the Hustlers star quickly denying she ever dated August.

"August was never my man," Keke said in response to a fan who asked her to confirm if she was in a resurfaced pic with August. "That's why you're still reaching to this day to figure out nothing."

The fan's tweet has since been deleted.

Catching wind of Keke's reply, the 27-year-old singer spoke out. "U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that," he wrote in a quote tweet. "Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry'd abt who i date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."