Tahj Mowry Opens Up About Naya Rivera Being His "First" Love in Touching Tribute

Tahj Mowry is remembering his special memories with Naya Rivera.

As the search for the Glee alum continues, the 34-year-old actor penned a heartbreaking and emotional tribute to the actress in a lengthy Instagram post. In his moving message, the Smart Guy star opened up about his past romance with Naya and how she was his "first" love.

"My sweet Naya, to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found," Tahj began his caption.

"We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each other's hearts and then mended them back together... more than once," he continued. "I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you."