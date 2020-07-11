Police Release Underwater Footage as Search for Naya Rivera Continues

The search for Naya Rivera continues.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed the Glee actress was missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat in the middle of Lake Piru. Rivera is presumed dead in what's being described by law enforcement as a possible drowning accident.

Three days after the news broke, investigators released footage online to show the "many resources" being used to find the actress. On Friday, July 10, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office uploaded two videos to its Twitter account.

"Here's the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers," the police department's wrote, which captured footage of police deploying a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) 30 feet from the lake's surface.

"Here's an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru," another caption read.

While each video was less than a minute, it gave the public more insight into the conditions at Lake Piru. Earlier on Friday, authorities held a press conference to share the latest on the investigation's progress.