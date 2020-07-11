The Zoey 101 Cast Reunited for All That Again, and They're Ready for a Full Revival

A sketch on All That might not quite be a Zoey 101 reboot, but if you ask the cast, it will hopefully lead to one.
For the second time, the cast of the Nickelodeon comedy reunited for an appearance on the kids sketch show, and it sounds like they'd be happy to keep reuniting, especially if they were doing it in the form of a return to their original show. In fact, Jamie Lynn Spears says there have definitely been conversations, and it's "the ultimate goal."
"I've had conversations, and we want to be able to tell everyone's story the best way we can, and finding the right home for it, I think that's the most important part right now," she says.
The story of Zoey (Spears) and Chase (Sean Flynn), she adds, is "not finished."
"There's a lot to still be said, and we'll figure out where they are and how that all goes into play, but I definitely think that there's more to that," she says. "Those two had a strong bond, and I don't think it's finished at all."
Spears says conversations about bringing the show back have been happening since before the pandemic, and then the world slowed down.
"But I think that for me, especially during this time off, it's only made me appreciate what I get to do even more," she says.
Spears recently returned to acting in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, and she says she's ready to tell her "favorite story of all" again. She also would be happy to let her two kids cameo on a revived Zoey 101.
"I think that if my kids were gonna do anything, that would be the safest place for them to do it," she says. "I'm in control of it, and I can be protective and have a situation where I don't feel like I'm exploiting them at all, which I'm sure at some point, I will. I can't help it! I have cute kids! I wanna post pictures of them! God, leave me alone!"
You're going to want to hit play on the videos above to hear from the whole cast, and specifically to hear how excited they get while reminiscing about Britney Spears' visits to the Zoey 101 set.
All That reunites the cast tonight with an all new version of "Thelma Stump,' airing at 9 p.m. on Nickelodeon.