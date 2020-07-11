The Zoey 101 Cast Reunited for All That Again, and They're Ready for a Full Revival

A sketch on All That might not quite be a Zoey 101 reboot, but if you ask the cast, it will hopefully lead to one.

For the second time, the cast of the Nickelodeon comedy reunited for an appearance on the kids sketch show, and it sounds like they'd be happy to keep reuniting, especially if they were doing it in the form of a return to their original show. In fact, Jamie Lynn Spears says there have definitely been conversations, and it's "the ultimate goal."

"I've had conversations, and we want to be able to tell everyone's story the best way we can, and finding the right home for it, I think that's the most important part right now," she says.

The story of Zoey (Spears) and Chase (Sean Flynn), she adds, is "not finished."

"There's a lot to still be said, and we'll figure out where they are and how that all goes into play, but I definitely think that there's more to that," she says. "Those two had a strong bond, and I don't think it's finished at all."