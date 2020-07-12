Sorel Flash Sale: Save Up to 63% Off on Boots, Sandals & More!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sorel may be known for their sturdy winter boots, but they have high quality shoes for the rest of the year too. And right now you can snag them at up to 63% off at Nordstrom Rack through Wednesday morning.
Below, shop some of the best finds from this flash sale, from sandals to boots. You'll be sure to find your new go-to pair of shoes. Happy shopping!
Sorel Bailee T-Strap Sandal
These simple T-strap sandals are made of leather and have a comfy footbed.
Sorel Nadia Slingback Sandal
Enter: actually comfortable heels. The block heels on these leather slingback sandals are easy to walk on.
Sorel Joan of Arctic Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot
OK, so these are straight up snow boots, but you know they sell out the minute fall begins. So snatch up a pair of Sorel's classic Joan of Arctic boots now—especially while they're at this amazing discount. They're available in other colors too.
Sorel Cate Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
These cool leather boots have a comfortable heel, plus they're waterproof. We love their lace-up design.
Sorel Nadia Lace-Up Sandal
These leather heels are super walkable and have a comfy padded footbed. They're also available in a burnt orange color.
