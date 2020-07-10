Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted for the First Time Since Olivier Sarkozy Split

Mary-Kate Olsen is getting back to work after her breakup from husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The fashion designer, donning a mask as advised amid the Coronavirus pandemic, was spotted outside of her and sister Ashley Olsen's The Row office building in New York City on Thursday, July 9. This is the first public sighting of the former Full House star since news of her split emerged in May. At the time, multiple outlets reported that Olsen was seeking an emergency order to divorce the French banker after five years of marriage. According to court docs, Olsen claimed that she attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to due to the ongoing pandemic.

Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing was later denied. As New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told E! News in May, only "essential, emergency" filings were being accepted at that time because of the pandemic. However, on May 25, E! News confirmed that Olsen and her attorneys filed a summons and complaint, which were then accepted and processed by the Manhattan County clerk.