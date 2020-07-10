Married to Med LA Preview: Shanique Drummond Is "F--ked" After Getting Advice From Josh Altman!

Worlds collide!

Married to Medicine Los Angeles star Shanique Drummond is ready to pursue a career in real estate, but it's not until she meets with a pro—Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman—that she realizes she may be in over her head.

The pair meet for coffee in this exclusive sneak peek from Married to Medicine L.A.'s season finale this Sunday, and Altman doesn't waste any time before talking business.

"I don't really know what I'm doing here," he tells Drummond. "But I know you're a very nice person."

The mom of two explains that she's been going back and forth about becoming a real estate agent, adding, "I'm currently into property management."

In response, Altman gives it to her straight: "Everything you know about that business has nothing to do about the business we're about to talk about."

The 41-year-old real estate expert then asks if Drummond has a license, and it turns out she does—it's just seven years old and never been used.