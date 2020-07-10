Heather Morris Is ''Holding On to Hope'' as Search for Naya Rivera Continues

Heather Morris is practicing what she says Naya Rivera often preached.

More than 24 hours have passed since the actress went missing off a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. While the search for Naya is still ongoing, authorities have said the 33-year-old is presumed dead in what is likely a drowning accident.

In a press conference held Thursday, July 9, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office estimated it could take days before Rivera's body is recovered, adding, "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water, it may never come back up."

However, in a new statement shared with E! News, Naya's former Glee co-star and longtime friend explained why she's not giving up on law enforcement's recovery efforts.

"It's so hard to wrap your head around something unknown," Heather said. "I'm holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong."