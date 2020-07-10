Heather Morris Is ''Holding On to Hope'' as Search for Naya Rivera Continues

Heather Morris is practicing what she says Naya Rivera often preached.
More than 24 hours have passed since the actress went missing off a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. While the search for Naya is still ongoing, authorities have said the 33-year-old is presumed dead in what is likely a drowning accident.
In a press conference held Thursday, July 9, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office estimated it could take days before Rivera's body is recovered, adding, "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water, it may never come back up."
However, in a new statement shared with E! News, Naya's former Glee co-star and longtime friend explained why she's not giving up on law enforcement's recovery efforts.
"It's so hard to wrap your head around something unknown," Heather said. "I'm holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong."
Heather is one of many members of the Glee cast that have publicly expressed their support for Naya's safe return.
"Praying," Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, while Chord Overstreet wrote on Twitter, "Love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers."
Leah Remini, who worked with Naya on the movie Mad Families, paid tribute to the actress on Instagram.
"Just heartbreaking. Had the pleasure of working with Naya and although the job wasn't the most pleasurable, she made it so," Remini shared. "She made me laugh on days I didn't want to laugh, she reminded me to be appreciative of the work and the fun we were having just sitting around with each other. Praying for her, her little boy, her family."
Demi Lovato, who made a guest appearance on Glee opposite Rivera's character, tweeted on Thursday evening, "I don't tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let's manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on y'all! Let's put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!"
