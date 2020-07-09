Royal Twist: The Crown Getting Sixth (and Final) Season on Netflix After All

Related : "The Crown" Season 4 Will Tell the Story of Princess Diana

A twist in Netflix's royal family saga: The story isn't ending with The Crown season five after all. The streamer made the announcement on Twitter.

Despite previously announcing The Crown season five starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, series creator and Netflix reversed their decision. Now, season six will be the last.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement.