It's Little Voice, Big Year for Sara Bareilles

While it's safe to say 2020 has been an atypical year for just about everybody, the last few months have been particularly surreal—professionally and personally—for Sara Bareilles.

At the start of the year, Waitress, the Broadway musical Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for, closed after four years on the Great White Way. A couple of weeks later, she won her first Grammy in the Best American Roots Performance category for the song "Saint Honesty." The next day, seriously, the very next day, Bareilles made her West End debut playing Jenna in the UK production of Waitress. Her run was cut short in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Bareilles herself revealed in April that she had been diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19 and recovered.