Addison Rae Breaks Social Media Silence to Apologize for All Lives Matter Post

Addison Rae wants her millions of followers to know that she stands in solidarity in the fight against racism.
On Wednesday, the TikTok star returned to social media after a week-long break to publicly apologize for sharing a video that expressed support for All Lives Matter, a slogan associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I owe all of you an apology," Addison's statement read. "Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have."
The 19-year-old continued, "Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism."
Addison acknowledged her "mistakes" and said she is "committed to learning from them."
"I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter," the statement read, concluding, "I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally."
Over the past several days, Addison's unusual silence on social media sparked concern (and plenty of rumors) among fans. However, Addison's on-again, off-again boyfriend, fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, set the record straight on her wellbeing—and alleged pregnancy.
"She's fine, just know that," Hall told YouTube channel "Celebrity Livin."
"And let me just clear it up," Bryce remarked, "She's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing."
Within just a year of Addison joining TikTok, she's amassed nearly 50 million followers and is the second-most followed person on the app.