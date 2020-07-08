Addison Rae Breaks Social Media Silence to Apologize for All Lives Matter Post

Addison Rae wants her millions of followers to know that she stands in solidarity in the fight against racism.

On Wednesday, the TikTok star returned to social media after a week-long break to publicly apologize for sharing a video that expressed support for All Lives Matter, a slogan associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I owe all of you an apology," Addison's statement read. "Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have."

The 19-year-old continued, "Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism."