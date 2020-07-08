Batwoman Has Found Its New Batwoman in Javicia Leslie

CW

Ruby Rose's exit was announced in May, with a statement from WB and The CW promising to cast another member of the LGBTQ+ community, and from Rose herself.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," she said in her statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful."

Show creator Caroline Dries later explained on Twitter that it was not Kate Kane who was being recast, but the role of Batwoman, and Kate is not being killed off.