10 Actors You Forgot Were on Frasier

It's time to tune back into KACL 780!

In case you hadn't heard yet, NBC's new streaming service Peacock launched yesterday and you'll be able to re-experience Frasier in all of its glory as one of the many shows available to stream.

That means that we're reuniting with Frasier, Niles, Daphne, Martin and more to relive all of the hilarious moments from the series' successful 11-season run.

However, while we're excited to see Kelsey Grammer back in his therapist chair, on a rewatch you may notice this time around how many famous faces briefly made an appearance on the Emmy-winning show!

Of course stars like Ted Danson, Shelley Long and Woody Harrelson stopped by—after all, the Seattle-based show is a spin-off of Cheers—but you'll also be delighted to see celebrities like a pre-Scandal Tony Goldwyn or even tech titan Bill Gates as characters on the critically acclaimed sitcom.