Celebs You Forgot Were On Law & Order: SVU

Dun, dun!

With a whopping 21 season of Law & Order: SVU that have aired, thousands of actors have made an appearance on the storied procedural show, and you may be shocked to see which famous faces are among them.

Stars who have gone on to lead their own shows had early roles in their careers as a guest star on the series, such as Milo Ventimiglia before he went on to capture our hearts as Jack Pearson on This Is Us, or Sarah Hyland when she came onto the show (twice!) before booking Modern Family.

We've also seen future movie stars show up on the Emmy-winner, like when Adam Driver had a small role in the show before going on to play Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise.

The best part is that with Law & Order: SVU coming to Peacock, NBCU's new streaming service that launches on July 15, you can rewatch all the episodes and spot many of these stars for yourself.