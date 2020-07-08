Yes, There's Really The Sims Reality Competition Series Coming to TBS

"You know what I have? A Sims family that keeps getting murdered." Those are the famous words of Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) on 30 Rock, words many can relate to since the game came out in 2000. Since its release, The Sims has become a phenomenon, and now it's becoming a game show on TBS.

The four-part series, The Sims Spark'd, features contestants challenged to build unique characters, worlds and stories through The Sims 4. The show, debuting Friday, July 17 on TBS, was born through a partnership between Turner Sports and Electronic Arts.