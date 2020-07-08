Racial JusticeFeel GoodNick CorderoKHLOE & Tristan

Our Best Finds From the Macy's Black Friday in July Sale

Plus, don't miss the coupon code for an extra 25% off.
By Carolin Lehmann 08 Jul, 2020
E-comm: Macy's Black Friday in July sale

In case you just can't wait until November, Macy's is throwing a Black Friday in July sale through the 13th. There are deals on clothing, home, beauty and more that you won't want to miss from Free People to Cuisinart. You can even score an additional 25% off on some items using the coupon code JULY at checkout.

Below, our favorite finds from the blowout.

 

 

OMG, Olay Overnight Masks and Serum Sticks Are 50% Off!

Free People Let's Smock About It Maxi Dress

This summer maxi with cute tie shoulders is 40% off. Its cinched waist defines your shape and its low back is boho-sexy.

$128
$77
Macy's

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffeemaker

If you're in the market for a new coffeemaker, don't pass up this deal. This coffeemaker makes up to 14 cups of joe and is programmable for 24 hours in the future.

$125
$80
Macy's

Philosophy Pure Grace Summer Moments Eau de Toilette Gift Set

This body lotion and perfume set makes for a great gift to a friend or yourself. This summer twist on Philosophy's Pure Grace scent includes notes of "warm fig, frozen lemon, sage and fresh dewy greens."

$56
$39
Macy's

Free People Embroidered V Maxi Dress

This 3/4 sleeve maxi comes in five different colorways. It's Instagrammable boho perfection.

$168
$84
Macy's

Coola Body Piña Colada Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

If you're bored of the classic sunscreen scent, try this piña colada spray option. This sunscreen has unique ingredients like cucumber, algae and strawberry extracts and red raspberry seed oil.

$36
$25
Macy's

Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eye Shadow Palette

You can't go wrong with these shades for a natural everyday eye look. This palette includes both matte and shimmer shadows.

$38
$27
Macy's

Free People Dreamy Tank Top

This easy V-neck tank come in three colors and is made of a soft cotton. Pair it with some jean shorts for a fool-proof outfit.

$38
$23
Macy's

IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer

You won't want to miss this 50% off deal on the beloved IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer that promises seven different benefits.

$49
$25
Macy's

Free People Miles Away Skinny Jeans

These classic jeans with a twist will spice up any outfit. They have unique darting at the waist and a raw-edge hemline.

$68
$41
Macy's

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

This matte foundation is unique for its Amazonian clay ingredient that offers a longer wear time. It also has an SPF of 15.

$39
$20
Macy's

Free People Lola Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

How pretty are the lace details on this long sleeve available in four colors? It's perfect for chilly summer nights.

$78
$47
Macy's

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy La Fleur Eau de Toilette Spray

It's not everyday that you can score 50% off on a beloved Viva La Juicy perfume. This La Fleur variant is inspired by the feeling of being in love.

$72
$36
Macy's

BCBGeneration Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress

This faux-wrap maxi dress is super flattering and comfortable. Plus, get this—it's a whopping 70% off.

$108
$32
Macy's

Free People Sweeter Side Top

We're obsessed with this boho V-neck top with eyelet lace. It has a cool lace-up detail in the back too and is super sweet.

$128
$64
Macy's

