James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

James Charles is staying out of it.

It was just over a week ago that beauty guru Tati Westbrook broke her YouTube silence after nearly two months to speak publicly about her side of the story involving her 2019 drama with Charles and fellow YouTube influencers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star. In the video, aptly titled "BREAKING MY SILENCE ...," Westbrook walked viewers through the sequence of events that allegedly took place involving Dawson and Star in the process of making and posting her May 2019 video, "Bye Sister." In a since-deleted tweet from Dawson that was shared minutes after Westbrook's video went live, he stated, "This is a f--king lie and I'm losing my mind!!!" Star's lawyer has yet to respond to a request for comment.

As fans can recall, Westbrook waged a series of allegations against Charles in that 2019 video that erupted a scandal within the YouTube beauty community. He refuted her claims in a video of his own titled "No More Lies."

According to Westbrook's most recent video, she and Charles reconciled in December 2019.

"Back in December 2019, after Shane and Jeffrey's series ended, James Charles came to my LA home and we compared DMs, texts and stories about what had happened behind the scenes," she alleged. "We apologized to each other, forgave each other and agreed to wait patiently until it was safe for me to share my story. Since that night, James Charles has repeatedly said that he wanted to be beside me for this video, but I felt it was important that I do it alone because he deserves my first apology."