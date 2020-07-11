Work(out) From Home: Candace Cameron Bure's Trainer Will Inspire You to Move Your Body ASAP

Stokes is all about the transitions between movements, hoping to create major changes in those key moments that so often are overlooked in other workouts. No dropping to your knees in between moves in Stokes' plan.

"Every circuit is progressive in nature, meaning you can't just do a squat then just drop down and do a push up, and then flip over and do a sit up," Stokes said. "There's some transitional element that weaves mobility into the circuit."

As for why transitions are so important, Stokes explained, "Those transitions add a whole different element and what they also do is really foster Mind-Body connection, which is so huge to my method. It's like there's such a massive difference between just going through a movement, or truly reminding your muscle."