How The 100 Prequel Episode "Anaconda" Fits Into the End of the Series

Tomorrow night, The 100 goes alllll the way back to the beginning.

Long before the original 100 landed on what remained of Earth in the CW drama's pilot, the apocalypse hit, sending different factions of surviving humans to different places. Some went underground, some went into space, and others might have traveled via interplanetary bridge to who knows where. We've spent the past seven seasons getting to know the people who remain 97 years later, but with this week's episode, we'll get to know the people who were there when it happened.

"Anaconda" acts as both a very important episode of the final season of The 100 and a backdoor pilot for a new prequel series that tells the story of the nuclear apocalypse that wiped out most life on Earth and what happened immediately after with those who survived. The prequel series is still awaiting pick up at the CW, but even if it doesn't become a full series, the story the episode tells fits in perfectly with what's going on as we head towards the end of the show. It brings some clarity to questions we've all had for years at this point, while also just so happening to be incredibly awesome.