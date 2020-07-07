Chris Evans and Lily James Spark Romance Rumors as They're Spotted Out Together in London

Mamma mia! Is this the sight of a new Hollywood romance?
While fans are seeing much less of their favorite stars amid the coronavirus pandemic and in this age of social distancing, a recent joint sighting has the Internet doubly buzzing—that of Chris Evans and Lily James. The typically private Defending Jacob actor and Yesterday actress were spotted by photographers out together on July 4th in London. According to a source, the two left the Mark's Club in Mayfair together and headed back to the Corinthia London hotel.
E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment. While neither have publicly addressed the mounting speculation, photos of their outing have sparked rumors over a possible romance between the two celebrities.
"If Chris Evans and Lily James are actually dating then they are honestly the world's most attractive power couple and I want them to run the whole world pls," one fan quipped in a tweet.
Back in 2018, it was confirmed Evans and his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate had broken up again.
As for James, the SAG Award winner and her former boyfriend Matt Smith were the subject of breakup speculation in December 2019, though they were seen out on a walk together three months later.
While both Evans and James tend to keep matters of their personal lives out of the spotlight, the action star, who has also dated Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly in the past, did discuss why some actors date fellow actors in a 2017 Esquire interview.
"There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around," he explained to the outlet at the time.
"Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."
As for whether a romance is indeed budding between these two actors, as they say in Hollywood—we'll just have to stay tuned.