Married at First Sight Kicks Off New Season With the Most Uncomfortable Bachelor Party Yet

Before Married at First Sight begins a brand-new season, watch a sneak peek of what’s to come including a groom-to-be who may be celebrating too much.
By Mike Vulpo 08 Jul, 2020 1:00 PM
Before the big wedding day, some bachelors will play!

We're exactly one week away from a brand-new season of Married at First Sight. And as fans eagerly wait to meet five new couples, Lifetime is hosting a kick-off special in hopes of getting viewers even more pumped.

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's event, fans meet Henry who is (innocently) celebrating his upcoming wedding with some of his closest girlfriends.

All of a sudden, Brett decides to approach Henry's friend Kristin and get a little too close for comfort.

"We're just friends," Kristin proclaims before Brett further questions her relationship with the groom-to-be. "Really? I don't believe that," he adds after presumably drinking a few too many drinks.

"Well you don't have to. You don't know me," Kristin shared before walking away like a boss with Henry. "Anyways, I'm good. This is about you so let's keep it about you and your engagement."

Married at First Sight Stars Get Real About Quarantine

Before Brett is eventually picked up from his own party, Henry has a warning for his co-star's bride-to-be.

"Brett definitely enjoyed the bachelor party maybe a little too much to be honest," he shared. "I think he's going to need somebody who can put up with a lot." Are you listening experts?

Ultimately, viewers have a lot to look forward to with the new season. Tonight, Kevin Frazier joins a group of panelists including E! News' very own Tierney Bricker to discuss all things MAFS, interview fan favorite couples and begin the countdown to season 11.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off a new season July 15 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

And start the party early on Lifetime with the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special airing tonight at 8 p.m. followed by Married at First Sight Kickoff Special at 9 p.m.

