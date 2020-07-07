RHOBH Sneak Peek: Watch Denise Richards Offer Up a Stern Warning to Lisa Rinna

Refusing to let this drama derail her party, Kyle encourages the other ladies to drink and join her in a lavish tent.
Although the rest of the ladies are unbothered by Denise's dramatic exit, Lisa is still trying to get to the bottom of her friend's frustrations.
"All of a sudden, you're like gone, so I wanted to know that you're ok! As my friend, if you're ok," Lisa notes.
In response to this sentiment, Denise reveals she's the most upset with Lisa.
"As your friend, I want to talk to you privately because you hurt my feelings in Santa Barbara," Charlie Sheen's ex states. "But I don't want [their] f--king opinions in our friendship."
As the conversation ends, Denise and Aaron reveal they're heading out to enjoy a steak and a strip club.
"Wait, what?!" Lisa expresses in a confessional. "I somehow hurt your feelings and you're really mad and hurt about it, but, 'We're going to get a steak and we're going to a strip club.' How do you say that if you're being all high and mighty about a threesome?"
In typical Lisa Rinna fashion, the Bravolebrity runs back to the party and declares, "It's so f--king weird."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)