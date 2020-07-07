Racial JusticeFeel GoodNick CorderoKHLOE & Tristan
RHOBH Sneak Peek: Watch Denise Richards Offer Up a Stern Warning to Lisa Rinna

Longtime friends Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna have an awkward chat in this all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sneak peek!
By Alyssa Ray 07 Jul, 2020
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Lisa Rinna Shuts Down Critic Who Claims She's "Pimping Out" Her Daughter

Refusing to let this drama derail her party, Kyle encourages the other ladies to drink and join her in a lavish tent.

Although the rest of the ladies are unbothered by Denise's dramatic exit, Lisa is still trying to get to the bottom of her friend's frustrations.

"All of a sudden, you're like gone, so I wanted to know that you're ok! As my friend, if you're ok," Lisa notes.

In response to this sentiment, Denise reveals she's the most upset with Lisa.

"As your friend, I want to talk to you privately because you hurt my feelings in Santa Barbara," Charlie Sheen's ex states. "But I don't want [their] f--king opinions in our friendship."

As the conversation ends, Denise and Aaron reveal they're heading out to enjoy a steak and a strip club.

The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

"Wait, what?!" Lisa expresses in a confessional. "I somehow hurt your feelings and you're really mad and hurt about it, but, 'We're going to get a steak and we're going to a strip club.' How do you say that if you're being all high and mighty about a threesome?"

In typical Lisa Rinna fashion, the Bravolebrity runs back to the party and declares, "It's so f--king weird."

Watch the drama play out in the exclusive clip above!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

