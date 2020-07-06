Racial JusticeFeel GoodNick CorderoKHLOE & Tristan

The Kissing Booth 2: Everything We Know About the Netflix Sequel

A new trailer reveals some scandalous details about the upcoming follow up to the 2018 Netflix movie
There's trouble on the horizon for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi).

The Kissing Booth 2 is making its way to Netflix in just a few weeks, and thanks to a new trailer, we now know what's up with the movie's central couple—and it's not good.  

Not only is Noah going to Harvard on the other side of the country, he seems to have made a new and beautiful friend named Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Elle also has a new and beautiful friend named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Plus, there's Elle's ever troublesome friendship with Lee, who has gotten over her dating his brother, but now has to deal with the fact that she might abandon their plans to go to Berkeley together to follow Noah to Harvard. (Cue Elle Woods: "What, like it's hard?") 

It all makes for a truly complicated senior year. 

While we wait for the movie to finally premiere, take a look at everything we currently know about it! 

Netflix
Trouble in Paradise

Just like the book it's based on, The Kissing Booth 2 introduces some new problems for Elle and Noah. 

"Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco. When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs."

Netflix
A New Guy

Elle and Noah have a lot going on, including the new boy at school: Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). According to the trailer pretty much all the girls in school have got their eyes on him, but he seems particularly interested in/entertained by Elle. 

 

Netflix
A New Girl

Noah also has a new friend in Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a girl he meets and apparently gets pretty close to at Harvard. 

Netflix
BFFs Forever?

Elle and her best friend Lee, whose friendship only just recovered from her dating his brother, have some more issues in their future as Elle might abandon her plans to go to college with him to go to college with Noah instead, because it's a piece of cake to switch your dreams from Berkeley to to Harvard. Lee does not appear thrilled when he discovers a secret Harvard brochure, though if we were him we wouldn't be that surprised at this point. 

Netflix
The Kissing Booth Returns

There is another physical kissing booth in The Kissing Booth 2, and Elle and Lee are desperate to get Marco in on it, just in case you were worried it was called The Kissing Booth for no reason. 

Netflix
Release Date

The Kissing Booth 2 will be released July 24, 2020! 

Netflix
Everybody's Back

King, Elordi, and Courtney are all officially taking part in the new movie, and Reekles confirmed the cast of the first movie will also be in the second in early 2019. Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Morne Visser, Bianca Bosch, and Carson White are all also returning.

New cast members include Masie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.

Netflix
Same Writer/Director

Just like the first movie, The Kissing Booth 2 was written and directed by Vince Marcello (along with Jay Arnold), with Ed Glauser, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, and Michele Weisler producing. Beth Reekles wrote the book series the movies are based on.

The Kissing Booth 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 24. 

