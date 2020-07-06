Gavin Rossdale Calls Gwen Stefani Divorce His ''Most Embarrassing Moment''

Gavin Rossdale's divorce is far from his favorite subject.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the British rocker looks back (albeit briefly) at his rocky 2015 split from Gwen Stefani. When asked to describe his "most embarrassing moment," Rossdale replied, "The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage."

Gavin was married to the No Doubt frontwoman for 13 years prior to their divorce. An alleged cheating scandal involving the couple's nanny was said to be the cause, and nearly five years later, Gavin and Gwen continue to successfully co-parent their three sons together, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

The singer is also the father of 31-year-old model Daisy Lowe, and when asked by The Guardian to share when he's felt "happiest" in life, he said, "Last year, when I had all four kids—Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—staying with me on my birthday. It was magical."