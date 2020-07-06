Wells Adams Teases Fiancée Sarah Hyland's "Competitive" Side Ahead of Celebrity Game Face

Wells Adams is lucky to have Sarah Hyland on his team for Celebrity Game Face!
The former Bachelorette contestant made this very point during his recent appearance on Daily Pop. As we previously announced, Celebrity Game Face—which airs tonight at 10 p.m. on E!—features host Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah and Wells and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a variety of LOL-worthy at-home activities.
And, from what Wells told E!'s Morgan Stewart, he's happy to have the Modern Family actress in his corner since she's "the most competitive" person.
"We're not competing against each other, thank god, 'cause she's the most competitive and would kill me in this," Wells explained. "Yeah, no, we're a team and so it's a couple's team."
While Wells made it clear he's thrilled to have his lady love on his team, he revealed another highlight from filming the game night special.
"I'm telling you, it was like dream come true just get to meet Kevin Hart," he continued. "And then get to play in like the first-ever game with Celebrity Game Face was just a dream come true. So much fun!"
Although Wells thoroughly enjoyed filming Celebrity Game Face, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a real threat to the popular couple.
"So, Sarah is immunocompromised, 'cause she is a kidney transplant recipient," Wells shared. "So, this is like very real for us and actually very scary. Because, you know, if she gets corona it's bad news bears, right?"
Thus, as Wells detailed, Sarah "can't leave" the house and he's had to do all of their errands. Even though Wells is happy to do it, it seems the 29-year-old actress hasn't loved being trapped at home.
"What I found is that she really does not like to be left alone," Wells quipped. "If I leave, she's like, 'Come back home! I'm all alone.'"
Another hurdle for the engaged twosome? Their wedding planning has been put on pause due to the pandemic.
"The thought was that we were gonna start planning like, around this time," the radio and TV personality relayed. "And then, once this all hit, we just postponed the planning of everything. So, nothing's really set in stone."
For all of this and more, including Wells' answers to "Quarantine Tales: Relationship Edition," watch the highlight above!
Catch all the celebrity hijinks on tonight's premiere at 10 p.m.!