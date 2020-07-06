Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter to Undergo Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp revealed her daughter Dove has Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a rare condition that requires neurological surgery.

In a lengthy message posted to Instagram, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that the 5-month-old was born with what she described as a "very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."

According to the Mayo Clinic, this can give a newborn's head a "misshapen appearance."

"Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis," Teddi wrote of Dove's health battle. "The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok."