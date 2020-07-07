Checking In on 22 Big Brother Winners: Where Are They Now?

Related : Tamar Braxton's Plans for Her "Celebrity Big Brother" Prize

Big Brother has officially been watching for 20 years.

The iconic CBS reality series premiered July 2000, with viewers watching almost in real-time as a group of houseguests lived together and were filmed 24/7.Thanks to the drama caused by the competitions, votes and alliances, Big Brother quickly became the HOH of summer TV and one of reality TV's most popular and long-running shows.

The series has had its fair share of controversies over the years, making headlines throughout its run each summer for the houseguests' antics. And like its CBS reality sibling Survivor, several showmances have gone down in the house, with some even managing to continue after the final vote was cast.

With 21 regular seasons and one digital-only season, Over the Top, just 22 people can say they've won the U.S. version of Big Brother, winning $500,000. While some have gone on to continue appearing on reality TV, others completely retreated from the spotlight.