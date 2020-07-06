Dead to Me Ending With Season 3 on Netflix

Dead to Me will be back for a final chapter.
Netflix announced the Emmy-nominated series will return for a third and final season and the streamer has made a new pact with series creator Liz Feldman. The deal with Feldman is for a multi-year partnership for original series and other projects.
Dead To Me, which dropped its second season in May 2020, stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.
"From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human," Feldman said in a statement.
"I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration," Feldman continued.
Along with Feldman, Dead to Me is executive produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Christie Smith, Adam McKay and Applegate. Cardellini is a co-executive producer.
"Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead To Me and future series to come," Jane Wiseman, vice president of comedy series at Netflix, said in a statement.
The second season ended with a bit of a cliffhanger. Jen and Judy were involved in a car accident with Ben. Jen previously killed Ben's brother, and Ben nearly killed Jen and Judy, so there are all sorts of secrets waiting to bubble to the surface in season three.
"We couldn't resist the opportunity to even that playing field," Feldman told TVLine. "Circumstances needed to change if you ever wanted to see those two people in the same room again, basically. And it was definitely compelling to peel back another layer of Ben. He's a nice guy but he ain't perfect. Everybody makes bad choices."
No premiere date for season three was announced. Get the scoop on what else has been renewed and canceled below.