Joey King and Jacob Elordi Reunite in The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Watch Now

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for The Kissing Booth 2!

In the just-released preview, Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) are in a long-distance relationship now that he's off to school at Harvard. As fans will recall, Elle and Noah got together after a pretty magical kissing booth moment in the first movie. And now, while they're trying to make it work, new potential romances are causing them to question their relationship.

As Elle starts her senior year of high school, she meets the new guy Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). After spending time together, Marco asks Elle, "Do you think you and Noah were meant to be together?"

When Elle says she "always thought" they were, Marco tells her, "If I found someone smart and funny, and liked the same stuff I like, I'd hold on to them."

And as Noah gets adjusted to college life, he asks Elle to "trust" him.