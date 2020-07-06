David Schwimmer Reveals What Part of the Friends Reunion He's Most Excited About

David Schwimmer is equally excited for the Friends reunion as fans are!

E! News recently caught up with Ross Geller's real-life alter-ego while he and co-star Nick Mohammed were promoting their new comedy series Intelligence, which premieres on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock July 15. Even though the HBO Max reunion has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schwimmer still exclusively revealed what he's most excited about when he and his former co-stars finally get back together.

"I guess what I'm honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It's five, right?" he said with a laugh, adding, "That was a joke."