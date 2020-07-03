Maren Morris Deletes All Photos of Son After Ryan Hurd Defends Her From Mommy Shamers

Maren Morris is no longer sharing photos of son Hayes Andrew after the country singer came under fire from mommy shamers.
This week, the new mom shared a picture of herself holding her 3-month-old son on an inflatable raft on a lake while sipping on an alcoholic beverage. She captioned the photo, "Motor-floatin'"
However, upon posting the picture numerous people commented to ask where Hayes' life-vest was.
Morris' husband Ryan Hurd reassured the critics that Hayes does have two life jackets, but he wasn't wearing them. He added, "I'd like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."
Nonetheless, Maren deleted the photo from her social media.
"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it's kind of where I'm at," Maren later tweeted.
Though the mother was met with support in continuing to share moments from her family life, Maren said that she's reached her limit. "I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he's a little bit older," the 30-year-old explained. "But the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand."
Since responding to the trolls, Morris appeared to delete all photos of her son on her respective social media accounts.
When Maren and Ryan welcomed their son in March, they made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of the new mom cradling her baby boy. She wrote, "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives."
After that the pair continued to give their fans a peak into their life as first-time parents, but for now it seems they're hitting pause on sharing those moments.