Kacey Musgraves and Husband Ruston Kelly Announce Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly announced they're getting a divorce, but "remain true friends."

In a statement shared via the Associated Press on Friday, July 3, the country singers wrote, "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased," they explained. "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."