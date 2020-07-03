WNBA Star Maya Moore Speaks Out on Jonathan Irons' Release From Prison

WNBA star Maya Moore feels pure "relief" after successfully helping Jonathan Irons be released from prison.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the former WNBA athlete shared that when she saw Irons, 40, exit the prison door, she "really felt like [she] could rest," after two years of working to help him be free. "It was an unplanned moment where I just felt relief... it was kind of a worshipful moment just dropping to my knees and being so thankful that we made it," the star explained.

Now though, she says she's taking a beat before she decides her next steps. "For the first time in my adult life I'm trying to live in the moment," Moore said, adding that she's unsure if she'll return to the court. "My rest is going to start now. I haven't really been able to have the fullness of the rest that I wanted... now is the time to take a break then seeing what the future holds, maybe around the same time next spring."

She explained that even during her career in the WNBA she still felt the desire to "be more available and present to show up for things that I felt were mattering more than being a professional athlete."