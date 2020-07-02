Our Ultimate Ranking of Sex and the City's Most Important Relationships

We couldn't help but wonder how time sure does flies.

It's been more than 20 years since we first met the ladies of Sex and the City in June of 1998, meaning it's been more than 20 years since we first started debating their many relationships.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big's (Chris Noth) epic tale of love and giant closets may have dominated much of the conversation, but they weren't the groundbreaking HBO series' only worthwhile love story.

We fell for Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) plus Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg). And had some thoughts about Carrie and Berger (Ron Livingston)...and Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). Then there was Samantha (Kim Cattrall), with her exciting dalliances and jaw-dropping stories of bed hopping. But her affair with Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis) will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans for many reasons.