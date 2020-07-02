Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out About "Healing" After August Alsina's Romance Allegations

Related : August Alsina's Jada Pinkett-Smith Affair Claim: Details

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing herself to the table.

Earlier today, the actress seemingly addressed August Alsina's recent allegations that the two had been romantically involved when she took to Twitter to write, "There's some healing that needs to happen…so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table."

This response comes after claims from the "Nunya" singer emerged earlier this week when he sat down with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee to discuss his new album.

During the conversation, Alsina addressed rumors that he had dated Jada. Additionally, he claimed that her husband Will Smith "gave [Alsina] his blessing" after the he and Will had allegedly, "had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism."

After the interview, Jada's reps denied Alsina's claims to TMZ and Page Six, saying they were "absolutely not true." Will's reps have not yet responded to E! News' request for comment.