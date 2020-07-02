Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

Once a TV doctor, always a TV doctor.
Patrick "McDreamy" Dempsey, former star of Grey's Anatomy, shared a post earlier this week reminding his followers to wear a mask because "it's a good day to save lives," and it got us wondering...what's he up to now? In fact, what are all of the former doctors from Seattle Grace/Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital up to these days?
Some, like Derek Shepherd, have only been gone a few seasons. Some have been gone for more than decade. Some of the actors have even gone on to appear on our TV screens regularly on other shows. (What's up, Supergirl's Alex Danvers?) Some of the former Grey's doctors even came together for an ad back at the beginning of the pandemic to thank health care workers.
You've probably even forgotten about some of the Grey's Anatomy doctors who have come and gone, so to remind you, we've got a handy dandy gallery, which you can find below!
It's also not just former Grey's doctors who are making their voices heard. Ellen Pompeo, the Grey in Grey's Anatomy, has been promoting health care workers while retweeting the fans who have been pointing out just how much time Pompeo has had to spend wearing a mask on the show with no breathing problems.
Plus, as another fan pointed out, even flirting is still possible while wearing a face mask!
Scroll down for a stroll down memory lane and to find out where all of Grey's Anatomy's former doctors are now!
Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC in the fall.