Streamer Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dead at 31 Hours After Proposing to Girlfriend

The gaming community is mourning the loss of a massively popular player.

According to multiple reports, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein passed away this week at the age of 31.

"Yes, it's him. He's gone. I've been having a panic attack for an hour. I don't know what to do," Byron's ex-girlfriend known as Blue wrote on Twitter. "Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I'm so sorry I couldn't. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I wish he could see how much he is loved and all of the sweet things people have said to honor his memory. Remember, your words/tweets affect people, even the famous people. Please be kind." According to fellow streamer NymN, Byron's roommate also confirmed his passing.

Fans grew concerned for the Austin, Texas-based gamer when he shared a few cryptic messages on social media.